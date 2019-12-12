"I know a lot more about acting now," she added.

Speaking to Fandom, she said that when she first starred in Doctor Who she "was a wee child", and went on to reveal that at one point Johnny Depp had been slated to appear in a film version of the time-travelling series, but "the BBC aren't gonna let that happen".

Asked which of the Jumanji: The Next Level characters would make the best companion to Matt Smith's Doctor, Gillan said: "Bethany. Can you imagine Bethany in the Tardis? Like, 'Oh my god, what is this?'"

Jumanji: The Next Level is in cinemas now