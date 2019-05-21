“No! Sho! Blo! The Judoon are storming back into Doctor Who in full force, and the streets of Gloucester aren’t safe,” series showrunner Chris Chibnall said.

“If anyone has anything to hide, confess now. The Judoon are taking no prisoners, and will stop at nothing to fulfil their mission! The whole team on Doctor Who are delighted and scared in equal measure to welcome them back: one of many treats we’ve got in store for viewers next series.”

The same episode is also set to include Doctor Foster and Silk star Neil Stuke in an as-yet-unknown role, the first guest star officially announced for the twelfth rebooted series that is currently filming.

“We’re over the moon (with Judoon), to be welcoming the wondrous Neil Stuke as a guest star,” Chibnall continued.

“We can’t wait to show you what happens when his path crosses with the Thirteenth Doctor."

While there’s currently no airdate for the twelfth series it’s expected to air in early 2020, with storylines that may include an increased role for Mandip Gill’s companion Yaz and an episode involving espionage.

Whittaker and Gill will be joined by Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole as Graham and Ryan, while other guest stars are yet to be unveiled.

Doctor Who returns in 2020