Will there be The Imperfects season 2 on Netflix? Latest rumours

The story follows Tilda (Morgan Taylor Campbell), Abbi (Rhianna Jagpal) and Juan (Iñaki Godoy), each of whom has an intrusive superhuman ability that they never asked for.

Three young people are experimented on by a mad scientist in Netflix 's latest young adult thriller The Imperfects, which has recently launched on the streaming service.

Now, they're intent on tracking down the evildoer who augmented them against their will, but doing so will be a dangerous adventure that will see them face off against some fearsome foes.

A coming-of-age story with a difference, the show has captured the imagination of Netflix viewers, who are now left to wonder whether the story will continue in a second season.

Here's what we've heard so far.

Will there be The Imperfects season 2?

Tilda Webber, Juan Ruiz and Abby Singh in The Imperfects. Dan Power/Netflix

Netflix is yet to make a decision on whether The Imperfects will continue. Typically, the streaming service waits at least a month to monitor how a show has performed before deciding one way or the other on its future.

That means fans will have to be patient for a while longer yet and encourage many people as possible to tune in, as if Netflix deems the viewing figures to be subpar, The Imperfects will be axed like so many other of its originals.

We'll update this page with more details on The Imperfects' renewal status as they come in.

When could a potential The Imperfects season 2 be released?

If The Imperfects were to be renewed for a second season, it's quite likely the show would follow the rough annual production cycle that is typical of most television dramas.

Having said that, another young adult fantasy series from Netflix – Fate: The Winx Saga – took more than 18 months to return, so this rule of thumb is by no means rigid.

A variable that could slow things down is that The Imperfects star Iñaki Godoy is also leading the cast of Netflix's live-action One Piece series, which looks set to be a major project, meaning he could be busy with filming and promotion for some time.

Who could be in the cast of a potential The Imperfects season 2?

If The Imperfects were to return for a second season, it's quite likely that the core trio comprised of Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal and Iñaki Godoy would reprise their roles.

Meanwhile, we could also see a return for the show's more established names: Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor) as Dr Sydney Burke, Rhys Nicholson (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under) as Dr Alex Sarkov and Kyra Zagorsky (The 100) as Isabel Finch.

Is there a trailer for The Imperfects season 2?

There's no trailer for a second season of The Imperfects just yet – heck, there's no confirmation that it will even get made at this stage. However, you can refresh your memory on the anarchic first outing with the trailer below.

