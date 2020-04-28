The series is based on the popular Hellraiser horror film series, itself based on Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Hearts.

The original Hellraiser film was released in 1987, with the franchise now consisting of ten films in addition to spin-off literature including books, comic books and graphic novels.

The new show is reportedly not intended as a remake, but will instead tie into the franchise's existing mythology, with legendary villain Pinhead expected to make an appearance.

More like this

Meanwhile, a further Hellraiser film is also currently in development, although it is not believed that this is related to the new series.

Advertisement

Looking for your next lockdown watch? If you love horror movies, take a look at our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix right now.