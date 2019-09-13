The question: “How many GoG movies are you ready to direct?” was answered: “1 more.”

Gunn, who also helped write the Guardians of the Galaxy films, is currently involved in the production of DC Comics movie, The Suicide Squad, which will star Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and newcomer to the series, Idris Elba. Hence, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will have to wait until after The Suicide Squads’ 2021 release date.

Marvel delayed the film and began looking for a new director when several offensive tweets, posted from Gunn’s account, were unearthed online last year. Following a public apology, he has since been reinstated.

Gunn responded on Twitter, in July of last year, shortly before his account was deleted, saying: "Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo.

"As I have discussed publicly many times, as I've developed as a person, so has my work and my humour.

"It's not to say I'm better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger."