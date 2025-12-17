Fallout continues to be one of the best live-action video game adaptations we've seen to date in its second season, which has officially launched on Prime Video.

The latest chapter got underway this week with one episode on the streaming platform, which sees plucky Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) journey to the iconic post-apocalyptic locale of New Vegas.

There has been much speculation about how exactly the series will address the multiple endings of the original game, with showrunner Jonathan Nolan promising a "delicious" solution that respects the choices made in the source material.

Fans will have to wait almost two months for the full picture to emerge, as Prime Video plans to savour this latest chapter by eking out episodes until well into next year.

If you're eager to feast your eyes on more, read on for our full guide to the Fallout season 2 release schedule.

When is Fallout season 2 episode 2 out?

Fallout season 2 episode 2 will be released on Prime Video on Christmas Eve, i.e. Wednesday 24th December 2025.

The hit video game adaptation is set to be rolled out weekly on the streaming platform, which is the treatment that it typically gives to its most high-profile productions.

How many episodes are there in Fallout season 2?

Fallout season 2 will consist of eight episodes in total, matching the number that comprised the first chapter.

Fallout season 2 release schedule

Aaron Moten as Maximus in Fallout season 2 Lorenzo Sisti / Prime Video

Here’s an overview of the full Fallout season 2 release schedule, so you can be prepared for when each episode drops:

Fallout season 2 episode 1 – Wednesday 17th December 2025

Fallout season 2 episode 2 – Wednesday 24th December 2025

Fallout season 2 episode 3 – Wednesday 31st December 2025

Fallout season 2 episode 4 – Wednesday 7th January 2026

Fallout season 2 episode 5 – Wednesday 14th January 2026

Fallout season 2 episode 6 – Wednesday 21st January 2026

Fallout season 2 episode 7 – Wednesday 28th January 2026

Fallout season 2 episode 8 – Wednesday 4th February 2026

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video.

