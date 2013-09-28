BBC1 is hoping to persuade viewers to tune in to its new Merlin replacement, fantasy drama Atlantis, tonight by scheduling brief teasers for the Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Special before and after it airs.

Fans are promised "stings" that will reveal the new ident that's set to accompany future Day of the Doctor announcements, as well as the hashtag Doctor Who bosses hope Twitter users will soon become very familiar with.