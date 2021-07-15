Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures to stream on BritBox – Primeval and Being Human also added

Sci-fi spin-off series The Sarah Jane Adventures is going to be available to watch on BritBox next month, with the streamer announcing the good news this morning.

Advertisement

Created by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and starring Elizabeth Sladen in the title role, The Sarah Jane Adventures first aired in 2007 and ran for five series, finishing in 2011.

☀️ Streaming this August ☀️



From Terrahawks to This is England ’86 and everything in-between, we’re ready for a summer of streaming.



What are you most excited to stream?#BritBox pic.twitter.com/9qBy7BDDGI — BritBox_UK (@BritBox_UK) July 15, 2021

All five series will find their streaming home on BritBox in August.

The Sarah Jane Adventures, which was aimed at a younger audience that sci-fi phenomenon Doctor Who, also starred the likes of Anjli Mohindra, Tommy Knight, Daniel Anthony and Alexander Armstrong.

The BBC announced it would not return for a six series following the sudden death of Sladen in 2011.

Fans were delighted with the news that they will finally be able to revisit The Sarah Jane Adventures on demand, with several sharing their enthusiasm in the comments, responding to BritBox’s announcement.

“It’s like they read my mind, been wanting to re-watch SJA for ages, love that fantastic show,” one tweeted, while another added: “SJA! Amazing! I have so much other stuff to watch though, when will I fit it in?”

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

As well as adding The Sarah Jane Adventures to its roster, BritBox has also confirmed Primeval series one and two and Being Human series one to five will also be streaming in August.

Upstart Crow and This Is England ’86 are further new additions.

Tinker Tailor Solider Spy, The Imitation Game and The Third Man are added to the Film Legends Collection.

A BritBox subscription costs £5.99 per month. Sign up for a seven-day free trial here.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Sci-Fi and Fantasy hubs for all the latest news.