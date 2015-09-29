Doctor Who Series 9 Episode 3 in pictures: A Good Man Goes to IKEA?
Based on what we can glean from these sneak peek shots, Saturday night sees Clara and the Time Lord taking on the most lethal labyrinth
With mere days to go until the Doctor returns to our TV screens, speculation is rife about what he and Clara might get up to Under The Lake.
But after taking a look through these newly-released promo images, we're delighted to see that despite travelling through space and time, they're just like us mere mortals. They too sleep in on Saturday morning before engaging in one of the most deadly pursuits known to man.
Never mind strange planets, what happens when the Tardis drops the Doctor and Clara into the most lethal couple-cracking labyrinth known to man?
IKEA.
"Now which way did you say the EXIT was Clara?"
"Doctor, while we're here, don't you think we could do with a new sofa in The Zero Room?"
"Actually, now that you mention it Clara, there's a nice spot for it in The Cloister Room. And that matching sofa bed wouldn't go amiss in the Holding Ring either... "
"I like this white bulb for the console, Doctor". "Me too! And the purple, and the green. I'm getting some ideas for mood lighting, Clara, let's get ALL THREE!"
"Hmmm, I wonder if this is wood or MDF? No point getting it if I don't have the right kind of screwdriver to put it together, though…"
"Clara, did you bring the measuring tape?"
"Never mind, I'll run back to the entrance and grab one of those free paper ones!"
"NOOOOOPE. Not that way…"
"I'm the Doctor. I'm a Time Lord. I'm from the planet Gallifrey in the Constellation of Kasterborous. It SAID I could pick up the package at Row 24, Shelf 9. WHY IS IT NOT HERE? AND WHY IS IT NOT AVAILABLE IN THE COLOUR I WANTED?"
Guess we'll have to wait until Before The Flood airs to find out...
Doctor Who: Under The Lake airs on BBC1 on Saturday October 3rd at 8.25pm