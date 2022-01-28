Available via the the broadcaster's Script Library , the Doctor Who scripts offer plenty of titbits and Easter eggs that might not have been as obvious when watching. Including a specific nod to two of the Doctor's previous Scottish incarnations.

While we wait for the next Doctor Who special to land, the BBC has released the scripts for Flux and Eve of the Daleks for fans to pour over.

In the episode that kicked off season 13, The Halloween Apocalypse, the Doctor and Yaz are captured by Karvanista and facing serious danger.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Luckily, they escape using their trapeze skills, and it is revealed their handcuffs actually belonged to the Doctor, who willingly offered them up to their captor. Turns out they're voice activated, but there's a catch.

"Maybe I was Scottish when I set these up," the Doctor wonders while trying to break free from the chains, before ordering them to release in a Scottish accent.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the scene in the script for the episode, and realised it specifically references Peter Capaldi and Sylvester McCoy.

The scripts are likely to contain even more hidden gems for fans to discover, and could even feature clues as to what to expect from its upcoming spring special, Legend of the Sea Devils.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One this spring with Legend of the Sea Devils. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.