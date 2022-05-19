Doctor Who director responds to Peter Capaldi return rumours

Ncuti Gatwa has been revealed as the next Doctor, Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney has been announced as a new 'Rose', and former Who favourites David Tennant and Catherine Tate have both been confirmed for a return.

It's no exaggeration to say that the last few weeks have been some of the most eventful in recent memory for Doctor Who fans – with a slew of announcements regarding new and returning cast members.

But Whovians are still hoping for even more announcements – and the prospect of more returning characters for the 60th anniversary is very much a possibility.

One of those who's been linked with a potential return is Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor between 2014 and 2017, and fuel was recently added to the fire of those rumours by popular director Rachel Talalay.

Talalay helmed several key episodes during Calapdi's stint in the TARDIS and has also confirmed her involvement in the 60th anniversary – so naturally, the fact that she posted a picture of her with the former Doctor on her Instagram last month has sent fans into overdrive.

This only intensified when she shared a snap of her having tea with Matt Lucas – who played the Twelfth Doctor's companion Nardole – on both Twitter and Instagram last week, but Talalay has now responded to the rumours by explaining why she can't say anything more for now.

"But fyi, the NDA is still in place," she wrote on Twitter. "NDA NDA NDA. So I can't answer questions or spoiler."

And she added: "Tea/coffee with a friend is tea with a friend," appearing to pour cold water on the Capaldi and Lucas speculation.

Of course, this by no means rules out a return – and fans will be waiting with bated breath for more updates in the coming weeks and months.

Talalay's previous Doctor Who credits include every two-part finale starring Capaldi, as well as his final episode, Twice Upon a Time.

"Thank you for all the love, Doctor Who fandom," she wrote after confirming her return earlier in the week. "Back atcha. Hope you enjoyed yourselves!"

