Nabil Shaban – who played memorable villain Sil in Doctor Who – has passed away at the age of 72.

The Jordan-born British actor starred as the character in the 1985 storyline Vengeance on Varos before returning a year later to appear in the Mindwarp storyline of The Trial of a Time Lord.

He later reprised the role in audio form in various Big Finish adventures.

Away from Doctor Who, his credits include small roles in films such as City of Joy, Wittgenstein, Born on Fire and Children of Men.

But perhaps Shaban's most notable achievement was co-founding the Graeae Theatre Company – Britain's leading theatre company devoted to deaf and disabled artists and theatre makers – alongside Richard Tomlinson in 1980.

He was moved to set up the company due to his own battle with osteogenesis imperfecta, a brittle-bone condition that he lived with for his whole life.

The official Graeae Instagram account posted a touching tribute, showing a portrait of Shaban alongside the caption: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Nabil Shaban, the glorious founder of Graeae.

"His legacy is extraordinary, and without him the world of theatre, breaking down barriers would have been a dull place. This portrait is proudly hanging in Graeae’s office and will always continue to remind us of our mission. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones."

Many other former colleagues and admirers also took to social media to pay their own respects to Shaban, including Doctor Who's Nicola Bryant – who famously played companion Peri Brown.

"So sorry to hear of the passing of dear Nabil Shaban," she wrote on X. "A wonderful actor, good friend and probably one of the best Doctor Who villains of all time. He worked tirelessly for disabled actors and always brought such dedication and humour to whatever he was doing."

Meanwhile, set and costume designer Phil Newman wrote: "RIP the incredible Nabil Shaban. An amazing actor, a gent & a star. It was a huge privilege to work with him on Sil and the Devil Seeds of Arodor in 2019. He was a lovely man & a completely professional. Condolences to his wiife Marcela, his family, friends & colleagues."

And director and producer Keith Barnfather wrote on Facebook: "Nabil was ... a phenomenon. A life force like no other I have ever met – or likely to ever again. He should have died at birth... but he wouldn't let death win.

"Throughout his life, he gave it 100%, maybe more, and smashed his way through prejudice, judgement, the system and his own extreme disability (he always said I could say that, 'because that's what it bloody is')."