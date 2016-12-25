Stop what you’re doing, unless the thing you’re doing is raking through every frame of the new Doctor Who series 10 trailer. And if you're not marvelling at the unseen monsters, mind-blowing settings and new companion Pearl Mackie in action then you're about to.

Why? The end of the Who Christmas special, The Return of Doctor Mysterio, handed out a present Whovians have been waiting for all year: a glimpse at series 10. And as it turns out we were given a very big glimpse.