How many seasons of Dark are there? How many episodes of Dark are there?

So far, two seasons have been released and filming has started on the third and final season. Season one spans 10 episodes and season two has eight.

Why is Dark dubbed?

Dark is a first for Netflix: it’s the network’s first original series in German. English-language Netflix platforms will automatically play a dubbed version of the series, though it’s possible to switch to the subtitled version via the audio settings menu.

What is Dark about?

Dark, set in the fictional town of Winden, Germany, begins in the present day as teenager Jonas Kahnwald is struggling in the aftermath of his father’s recent suicide. Complicating matters is the fact that Ulrich Neilsen, the town's police officer, is having an affair with Jonas’ mother. One day, Ulrich’s son, Mikkel, goes missing after visiting a cave with his friends, and, the next day, another boy's body is found. The disappearances brings up painful memories for Ulrich, whose own brother went missing three decades prior.

The disappearance of Mikkel and the discovery of the body sends shockwaves through the small town, and some, including Ulrich, begin to believe the events may be connected. Meanwhile, strange things seem to be happening at the cave, nearby a condemned nuclear plant owned by the powerful Tiedemann family.

The series, enormously ambitious in its decades-spanning scope, leaps back and forth from the past to the present and back again to uncover long-held secrets about Winden and its residents, and in particular the dark pasts of four families who have been living there for generations.

Who is in the cast of Dark?

Due to the time-travelling nature of the show, multiple actors generally play one character at different ages. Because the characters’ past and present identities are part of the mystery, we don’t want to spoil you by going into detail, but here are some of the characters and cast introduced in the first few episodes:

Louis Hofmann plays Jonas Kahnwald, whose father, Michael (Sebastian Rudolph), commits suicide in the first episode.

Hannah Kahnwald, Jonas’ mother and Michael’s wife, is played by Maja Schöne.

Oliver Masucci plays police officer Ulrich Nielsen, whose brother disappeared decades ago.

Police Chief Charlotte Doppler is played by Karoline Eichhorn, a prolific German actor who has appeared in more than seventy films, primarily in her native language.

Where is Dark set?

Dark is set in the fictional German town of Winden, which draws its name from the German word for ‘twists’.

Where is Dark filmed?

Dark is filmed in and around Berlin. Click here to learn more about the filming locations from Dark’s creative team.