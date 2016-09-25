But of course, cut to 30 years in the future in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Leia and Solo are no more. In fact, things look very frosty between the two.

Why? What could have happened between them (apart from raising murderous Sith Kylo Ren whose Starkiller base would go on to destroy entire planets in seconds)?

Well, now Carrie Fisher has the answer. Sort of.

During a recent interview at the Saskatoon Comic & Entertainment Expo, the 59-year-old actor revealed what put Leia off Han: “He smuggled way too much,” she said.

“And girls, I know you don’t want your husband smuggling, do you? Hanging out with the hairy guy [Chewbacca] too often. I think there are a lot of problems with that. He wouldn’t take me on the hyperspace thing enough… [that’s a] euphemism.”

So, what it’s a euphemism for? Actually, we really really don’t want to know. Ever.