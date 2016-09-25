Carrie Fisher has finally explained why Leia and Han Solo broke up
Wondered why the Star Wars couple weren’t together in The Force Awakens? We’ve now got a (very weird) answer
Princess Leia and Han Solo. Between destroying a Death Star and taking down swarms of Stormtroopers with an army of killer teddy bears it’s a wonder the two finally got together in Star Wars: Return of The Jedi.
Especially after Leia kissed her brother Luke in front of Solo (it’s a sight still scarred on our retinas). However, after overcoming all of that, you'd think their romance was destined to last.
But of course, cut to 30 years in the future in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Leia and Solo are no more. In fact, things look very frosty between the two.
Why? What could have happened between them (apart from raising murderous Sith Kylo Ren whose Starkiller base would go on to destroy entire planets in seconds)?
Well, now Carrie Fisher has the answer. Sort of.
More like this
During a recent interview at the Saskatoon Comic & Entertainment Expo, the 59-year-old actor revealed what put Leia off Han: “He smuggled way too much,” she said.
“And girls, I know you don’t want your husband smuggling, do you? Hanging out with the hairy guy [Chewbacca] too often. I think there are a lot of problems with that. He wouldn’t take me on the hyperspace thing enough… [that’s a] euphemism.”
So, what it’s a euphemism for? Actually, we really really don’t want to know. Ever.