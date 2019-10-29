However, things are shaky as the Liberator is battle damaged, with the team on the backfoot when facing evil.

Jan Chappell, Michael Keating and Steven Pacey all return to their roles from the original TV series as Cally, Restal and Tarrant, respectively, with Alistair Lock providing the voices of computers Orac and Zen, and Yasmin Bannerman in the role of Dayna.

Paul Darrow, who played computer expert Kerr Avon, will also be returning in his final outing for Blake’s Seven before Darrow’s death in June earlier this year.

It has since been confirmed that the Big Finish production team have no plans to recast the role of Avon – with Avon’s absence to be addressed in the concluding Restoration Part 3 box set which is due to be released in February 2020.

Producer and director, John Ainsworth said: “As previously, this new series will be a mix of action and adventure, and the relationships between the Liberator crew will be sorely tested by the desperate situations that they find themselves in. Our aim, as always, is to make our stories as authentic to the original TV series as possible, while exploring the characters in greater depth than ever before.”

Blake’s Seven: Restoration Part 2 is available now for pre-order as a collector’s edition box set at £27.99, and will be released in November 2019