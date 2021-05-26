Alex Kingston wants Doctor Who’s River Song to meet Missy and the Cybermen

Alex Kingston has revealed that she would love River Song to meet Michelle Gomez’s Missy – claiming that the characters are “two sides of the same coin.”

Answering fan questions to promote her new Doctor Who novel The Ruby’s Curse, Kingston said, “I think it would have been so fun if there’d been an episode where Missy and River have a sort of Doctor-off.

“Because in a sense River is the flip side of Missy, you know it’s almost like they’re two sides of the same coin – so that would have been really really fun.

“And Michelle is just like mad as a box of frogs!”

Gomez played Missy – the first female incarnation of the Master – between 2014 and 2017, and has since reprised the role in an audio series for Big Finish, so it’s not out of the question that the two could cross paths at some point in the future.

As for which monsters Kingston would love to face, the actor said that she’d especially fancy another run-in with The Silence.

“Well if you mean which monster that is in the Whoniverse, I would like River to meet The Silence again,” she said. “Because I don’t like them, they’re my sort of my least favourite of the new foes that have been introduced to the Whoniverse, so I’d like to meet them again.”

And there’s another classic monster on Kingston’s bucket list as well.

“Also the Cybermen,” she said. “Because they were the scariest for me when I was a child. I wasn’t scared of the Daleks but I was scared of the Cybermen!”

