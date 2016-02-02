Was it bigger on the inside, you ask?

Well, we can’t be sure, but it did have a lovely custom message printed on the lid.

And a rock to rival that seemingly impenetrable azbantium wall in Heaven Sent was concealed within.

His lady love said yes, of course, and according to the Reddit post: “She found a great set of Tardis Cuff Links and I'll be wearing Tardis blue as an accent colour.”

Can we come too? For the dancing, obviously.