A clever Doctor Who fan made a beautiful Tardis engagement ring box
How could anyone NOT say I D-Who?
When it comes to popping the question Whovians have proved – on more than one occasion – that they’re very creative folk, and now another Doctor Who fan has pulled a romantic Tardis-themed treat out of the bag.
When Redditor mmm-moyer reached the right moment in space and time to get down on one knee, he had a custom-made Tardis engagement ring box in hand.
Was it bigger on the inside, you ask?
Well, we can’t be sure, but it did have a lovely custom message printed on the lid.
And a rock to rival that seemingly impenetrable azbantium wall in Heaven Sent was concealed within.
His lady love said yes, of course, and according to the Reddit post: “She found a great set of Tardis Cuff Links and I'll be wearing Tardis blue as an accent colour.”
Can we come too? For the dancing, obviously.