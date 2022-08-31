Richard Roat dead: Friends, Seinfeld and Dallas actor dies aged 89

From Dallas to Friends, and Seinfeld to Happy Days, the actor starred in some of the most memorable sitcoms of the 20th Century.

Actor Richard Roat has died at the age of 89, his family have confirmed.

He passed away on 5th August in Orange County, California. His cause of death remains unknown.

Richard’s acting career spanned more than half a century, beginning in the 1960s with a recurring role as Dr Jerry Chandler in The Doctors.

Roat went on to star in hit shows including Hawaii Five-O, Columbo, Family Flight, The FBI, Westworld, Archer, Logan’s Run, Happy Days, Charlie’s Angels, Falcon Crest and Hart to Hart.

He also held roles in shows such as Dynasty, Matlock, Baywatch, Generation, Hill Street Blues and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In the latter years of his career, he appeared in a number of ‘90s shows including Golden Girls, Days of our Lives, The New Adventures of Superman, 3rd Rock From the Sun, 7th Heaven, Cold Case and 24.

However, it's perhaps his role on Seinfeld for which he’ll be best remembered.

He appeared during season 8 of the sitcom, in which he played a doctor who branded Julia Louis-Dreyfus's character, Elaine Benes, to be a "difficult patient", which was an understatement.

He'll also be remembered for his role in Cheers, in which he acted as Norm’s boss, Mr Hecht, and Friends, in which he was the concerned colleague who busted Ross for dating college student Elizabeth.

Jay Leno and Richard Roat appearing in the ABC TV movie Almost Heaven. G Stein /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

In addition, Roat had a number of appearances on the big screen including productions for American Hot Wax and Corvette Summer, as well as short stints on Broadway and onstage at the Public Theatre in Central Park.

Tributes have poured in on social media for Roat following the tragic news of his passing.

In an obituary shared on the Los Angeles Times, Richard was described as the Lakers and Angels' "biggest fan" and "the most supportive friend a person in the entertainment industry could ever have".

It read: "His greatest love was his family. Richard was fortunate to marry the love of his life, his true soulmate, Kathy."

It added: "Richard will be missed by family, friends, colleagues and clients. He will be thought of often, with warm memories and a quiet chuckle for the good times he brought to our lives."

Advertisement

Roat is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy.