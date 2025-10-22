Tottenham are back in Champions League action on Wednesday evening as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the League Phase away at Monaco.

Ad

The Stade Louis II has proven a tough place to visit. Arsenal are the only English team to win there in Europe's elite club competition in eight attempts and Man City were held to a draw there earlier this month.

Spurs have been effective on the road under Thomas Frank and will be seeking a response to the weekend's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

It could be a good time to face the Ligue 1 outfit, who have won just one of their last six games in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Monaco v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Monaco v Tottenham?

Monaco v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 22nd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Monaco v Tottenham kick-off time

Monaco v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Monaco v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Monaco v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Monaco v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Monaco v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Monaco (2/1) Draw (5/2) Tottenham (13/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.