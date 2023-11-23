Micaela Sharp: 'For me, Christmas is all about togetherness'
The designer and TV presenter shares her Christmas traditions and how she plans on making the most of her Radio Times issue this festive season.
We asked Micaela what Radio Times means to her at Christmas…
"It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Radio Times because snuggling up in front of a good film is one of the things I love most about this season. Flicking through the Christmas Radio Times to make sure I know when all my favourite shows and films are on so that I don't miss any has become a therapeutic part of the holiday festivities.
For me, Christmas is all about togetherness. I love inviting my friends and loved ones over to watch a film chosen from the Christmas Radio Times and to play some games. Usually, I put on a bit of a spread with Christmas classics like pigs in blankets and a cheese board and we spend hours in front of the TV and huddled over board games.
Some things can't be missed, such as the Strictly Christmas special and the Big Fat Quiz of the Year. I always make sure I find a quiet few minutes to complete the Radio Times puzzles with a cuppa or an indulgent hot chocolate too."
