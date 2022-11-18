The Santa Barbara News-Press announced in an obituary on Tuesday (15th November) that Herrin died "peacefully" on 28th October in Santa Barbara, California.

Ghostbusters star and former Playboy model Kymberly Herrin has died at the age of 65, it has been confirmed.

The obituary described her as a “beautiful woman inside and out”.

Herrin rose to fame as a model, featuring on the covers of dozens of magazines and modelling for Ralph Lauren.

She famously featured on the cover of Playboy’s September 1982 issue as well as the following year’s magazine.

She went on to star in several movies, including Romancing the Stone and the original 1984 Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver, in which she played the Dream Ghost during a scene with Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz.

In 1987, Herrin also starred as a Playboy Playmate in Beverly Hills Cop II alongside Eddie Murphy, and appeared in ZZ Top’s music video for Legs.

The obituary did not specify a cause of death, but asked readers to "make a donation in Kym’s memory to the American Cancer Society to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer".

The obituary said Herrin is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, her brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, as well as other relatives, adding she will be "sorely missed by all that knew and loved her".

On Facebook, the star's niece, Theresa Ramirez, shared an emotional tribute following the tragic news of Herrin's passing, in which she said that her aunt is now reunited with her late sisters.

“They are all together now. Aunt Kymberly Herrin. I love you,” Ramirez wrote alongside the photo, in which Herrin could be seen sitting alongside her two older sisters.

The post has been met with many people sharing their condolences over Herrin's passing, with one person writing: “She was so special to so many people, I am not sure she knew how many people loved and adored her.

More like this

Advertisement

“Her humour and sensitivity towards others always touched me. Words are not enough.”