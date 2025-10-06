The film was described by producer and Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis as the most important thing she'll ever make, and stars Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay, a bus driver whose heroics saved the lives of a classroom in children amid the carnage.

The film has been met with mostly positive reviews from critics – including a three-star verdict from us – so if you're interested in checking it out for yourself, read on to find out how to watch the Lost Bus.

How to watch The Lost Bus – is it streaming?

The only way you can watch The Lost Bus is with a subscription to Apple TV+ – after it was added to the streaming platform on Friday 3rd October 2025.

The film had previously been given a brief run in limited cinemas from Friday 19th September – after initially premiering at the Toronto Film Festival two weeks earlier – but it was only a short theatrical engagement and screenings are now very few and far between.

The Lost Bus cast – who stars with Matthew McConaughey?

Matthew McConaghey takes on the lead role of Kevin McKay in the drama, and he's joined by Oscar-nominated Barbie star America Ferrera as school teacher Mary Ludwig.

Meanwhile, other recognisable faces who appear in the film are Severance's Yul Vazquez, The Gilded Age's Ashlie Atkinson and Prison Break's Danny McCarthy. You can find the full cast list below:

Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay, the bus driver

America Ferrera as Mary Ludwig, the school teacher

Yul Vazquez as Ray Martinez, Cal Fire Division chief

Ashlie Atkinson as Ruby, the bus depot dispatcher

Levi McConaughey as Shaun McKay, Kevin's son

Kay McCabe McConaughey as Sherry McKay, Kevin's disabled mother

Kate Wharton as Jen Kissoon, Cal Fire battalion chief

Danny McCarthy as McKenzie

Spencer Watson as Hopkins

Nathan Gariety as Levi

Gary Kraus as Sheriff Thomas

The Lost Bus trailer

If you're still unsure about watching the film, check out the trailer below to give you an indication of what you can expect:

The Lost Bus is available to watch on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

