Leaving the EU: BBC News Special at 10pm on BBC One

On BBC One, Huw Edwards will introduce coverage of the moment the United Kingdom leaves the European Union. Expect plenty of in-depth political analysis, plus reports from the BBC News team across the UK and around the world.

Brexit Live: ITV News Special at 10pm on ITV

ITV anchor Tom Bradby is leading coverage of the historic moment. He’ll be joined by a series of special guests in the studio. The programme also promises insight from correspondents around the country, alongside the day's other national and international headlines.

Road to Brexit at 10pm on BBC Two

If you’re searching for a less serious take on the night’s events, look to Road to Brexit from The IT Crowd’s Matt Berry and Father Ted’s Arthur Mathews. Berry plays rogue historian Michael Squeamish, who is on a mission to discover the origins of Brexit, offering some interesting opinions on Britain's current plight along the way.

The Last Leg: Countdown to Brexit at 10pm on Channel 4

Another comedy offering, this extended edition of Channel 4 staple The Last Leg sees regulars Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker joined by guests Armando Iannucci, Tom Allen, Guz Khan, Aisling Bea and Geoff Norcott for a comic review of the significant moments in the run-up to Brexit.