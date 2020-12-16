Despite not featuring any of the cast, the moody set pictures may reveal more than it appears at first glance.

Judging by the Witcher medallions and swords shown in the images, it looks like these could be of Kaer Morhen, the keep where the Witchers of the School of Wolf were trained and where we know Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) is taking Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) in season two.

Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia has joined The Witcher cast as Vesemir, who fans of the Witcher books and video games will recognise as one of the oldest Witchers left in the Continent and Geralt's father figure.

The legendary character is one of the last known Witchers to live in Kaer Morhen. The keep was attacked by mysterious entities when Geralt was young, with many of his fellow Witchers killed during the assault. Could the medallions shown in one of the pictures belong to the fallen Witchers?

As Geralt himself would say, hmm...

Provided there are no more delays. The Witcher season two is expected to air sometime in 2021.

The Witcher season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. You can order the books on Amazon. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.