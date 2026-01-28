Hit Paramount+ fantasy teen drama, School Spirits, is back for its third season, which sees Peyton List's Maddie and her friends being plunged into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin.

The synopsis for season 3 says: "After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars.

"Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface."

The first three episodes are available to watch now, but when will the rest of the instalments become available, and what is the full release schedule for season 3?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for School Spirits season 3.

When will School Spirits season 3 episode 4 be released?

Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer and Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter in School Spirits season 3. Ed Araquel/Paramount+

School Spirits season 3 began with three episode being released at once on Wednesday 28th January. Since then, it has switched to a weekly release schedule.

This means episode 4, titled The Bereftest Club, will be released on Wednesday 4th February on Paramount+.

How many episodes will there be in School Spirits season 3?

There will be a total of eight episodes in School Spirits season 3.

This is also the same number of episodes that were featured in the first and second seasons of the show, which were released in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

School Spirits season 3 release schedule

Peyton List as Maddie Nears in School Spirits season 3. Ed Araquel/Paramount+

The first three episodes of School Spirits season 3 were released on Wednesday 28th January, following which the show has switched to a weekly release schedule on Wednesdays.

This means the season will run through until Wednesday 4th March, when the finale will become available on Paramount+.

You can find the full release schedule for School Spirits season 3 right here:

School Spirits season 3 episode 1 - It's a Wonderful Afterlife - Wednesday 28th January 2025 (out now)

School Spirits season 3 episode 2 - Mean Ghouls - Wednesday 28th January 2025 (out now)

School Spirits season 3 episode 3 - The Halls Have Eyes - Wednesday 28th January 2025 (out now)

School Spirits season 3 episode 4 - The Bereftest Club - Wednesday 4th February 2025

School Spirits season 3 episode 5 - Raiders of the Lost Scar - Wednesday 11th February 2025

School Spirits season 3 episode 6 - Children of the Scorned - Wednesday 18th February 2025

School Spirits season 3 episode 7 - Midsomester - Wednesday 25th February 2025

School Spirits season 3 episode 8 - Dawn of the Deb - Wednesday 4th March 2025

