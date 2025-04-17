However, meanwhile the Forbidden Five intensify their search for the legendary Prismatic Weapons.

Will the ninja be able to reunite their team and stop the villains before it's too late?

A trailer for season 3 (watch below) was previously released, teasing the ninja's search for Arin and showcasing various tense battles and thrilling showdowns.

But when can fans expect the second part of season 3 to land? Here's everything we know so far.

How many episodes are there in Ninjago: Dragons Rising season 3?

As with season 2, the third season of the show is expected to consist of 20 episodes.

Read on for the release schedule.

Ninjago: Dragons Rising season 3 release schedule – When will episode 11 come out?

Season 3 premiered worldwide on Netflix on Thursday 17th April 2025 with part 1.

While we don't have an official release date for season 3 part 2, we can hazard a guess based on season 2's release schedule.

Season 2 part 1 was released in April on Netflix, followed by part 2 in October. If the third season follows the same pattern, we could expect season 3 part 2 to land on the streamer later in 2025.

The full release schedule for season 3 is as follows:

Episode 1 - 17th April

Episode 2 - 17th April

Episode 3 - 17th April

Episode 4 - 17th April

Episode 5 - 17th April

Episode 6 - 17th April

Episode 7 - 17th April

Episode 8 - 17th April

Episode 9 - 17th April

Episode 10 - 17th April

Episode 11 - TBC

Episode 12 - TBC

Episode 13 - TBC

Episode 14 - TBC

Episode 15 - TBC

Episode 16 - TBC

Episode 17 - TBC

Episode 18 - TBC

Episode 19 - TBC

Episode 20 - TBC

Who stars in Ninjago: Dragons Rising season 3?

Ninjago: Dragons Rising features a voice cast including Sabrina Pitre, Brian Drummond, Sam Vincent, Deven Mack, Vincent Tong, Kelly Metzger, Brent Miller, Kazumi Evans, and Giles Panton.

