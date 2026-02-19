The countdown to House of the Dragon season 3 continues, with an explosive teaser trailer now being released for the highly-anticipated new instalment, which is set for release this June.

We've finally been given a glimpse at Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower back in action - and it looks like there's a lot more brutality and torment ahead for the blood of the dragon.

The new footage shows Rhaenyra expecting Alicent's surrender - with her son Jacaerys (Harry Collett) warning that she cannot be trusted.

Meanwhile, we'll also finally get to see the huge battle sequence that was previously intended for the second season but pushed back into the third, with the Dance of Dragons heralding even more destruction.

A final shot shows Daemon telling Rhaenyra: "This is the moment you become queen," but as she looks up, her face streaming with tears, it's clear that's coming at a very big cost indeed.

This season, we're expecting to see an even darker and more tormented Rhaenyra as she grapples with the amount of loss she's endured personally over the past two seasons, and everything that the Dance of Dragons has cost her.

After some fans felt that season 2 progressed a little too slowly, it seems there'll be no complaints about the pace of season 3, with showrunner Ryan Condal previously teasing a very dramatic instalment.

"While [season 2] was very much about the fits and starts of an early medieval war, season 3 is clearly going to be about total war," he said.

Season 3 will also herald a fair few new arrivals, with James Norton joining the cast as Lord Ormund Hightower. It's also confirmed that we're set to meet Daeron Targaryen, Aegon and Aemond's brother.

While the release date for House of the Dragon season 3 has been a long time coming, fans haven't been short of Game of Thrones news recently.

Prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms launched to rave reviews, with fans keenly awaiting the finale episode.

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen. HBO

Meanwhile, it's been announced that Westeros is also coming to the Royal Shakespeare Company, with a prequel play set to open this summer.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King will be set 10 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell an original story based on new material from author George RR Martin, who is also acting as executive producer.

So, you might want to prepare yourselves - Westeros awaits!

House of the Dragon season 3 will arrive on HBO Max in June. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

