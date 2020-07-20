Fan sites are reporting that they’re casting for two female leads. The first is Rhaenyra Targaryen (late 20s), while the second is Alicent Hightower (slightly older). Both of these characters have been mentioned by author Martin in his series of A Song of Ice and Fire novels, and they shed a little more light on what we can expect from these two key characters in the spin-off series.

Famed for her beauty in Westeros, Rhaenyra attempts to take the Iron Throne from her brother Aegon II in the war known as the Dance of Dragons. She also has to deal with her stepmother, Alicent, who is less than fond of her.

While EW.com is less certain and suggests that, as Fire & Blood covers 150 years of history and the stories of many leaders in Westeros, it’s just speculation, it agreed the Dance of Dragons – the Targaryen Civil War that was occasionally referenced in Game of Thrones for ripping apart Westeros – will be tackled during the series.

Game of Thrones author Martin said earlier in 2020: “For what it’s worth, those who have read Fire & Blood will realise it contains enough materials for a dozen shows.

“I can say that there will be dragons. Everyone else has said that, so why not me?”

We reported earlier the Targaryen family will be front and centre throughout House of the Dragon.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, said after the show’s announcement: “The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

What's also been confirmed is that Colony creator Ryan Condal is the show runner, while Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik will direct both the pilot and the 10-episode season.

