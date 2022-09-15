Most notable is the addition of Flora, one of the most prolific characters from the source material, who was controversially omitted from the first season of Netflix 's live-action adaptation.

After more than a year spent waiting, Fate: The Winx Saga is finally returning to our screens with a few new faces that should please fans of the original cartoon series.

Her existence, however, was teased, with fellow earth fairy Terra (Eliot Salt) making reference to Flora as her absent cousin, which is a fleeting comment picked up on by the second season.

Given her strong fan following, Flora would have been a hotly contested role in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, so read on for everything you need to know about the actor who bagged the part.

Who is Flora?

Terra (Eliot Salt) is reunited with Flora (Paulina Chávez) in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2. Netflix

Flora is an earth fairy, meaning she has power over plants and botanic expertise, which often comes in handy when fending off those that would threaten the Otherworld's Alfea College.

She is also the cousin of Terra, an existing member of the Winx Suite, although season 2 clarifies they are related only by a marriage in the family as opposed to biologically.

In the Winx Club cartoon, Flora ultimately falls in love with a pacifist member of the Specialists named Helia, although that character is yet to be introduced to this version of the story.

Who plays Flora in Fate: The Winx Saga?

Flora is played by Mexican-American actor Paulina Chávez, who fans may recognise from young adult Netflix comedy The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, where she played the title role of a scientific child prodigy.

Here's what she had to say about joining the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga, during an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press.

"Flora... she's very loved. I love her. I loved her growing up," said Chávez. "And I know people are gonna really enjoy her on screen. She's just a light and representing the Latinx community, which is very important."

Paulina Chávez is on Instagram under the handle @paulinafchavez.

Why wasn't Flora in Fate: The Winx Saga season 1?

The cast of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2. Steffan Hill/Netflix

It's unclear exactly why Flora wasn't featured in Fate: The Winx Saga's first season, although her absence did provoke backlash from fans, who were angered by the show's decision to substitute her for a white earth fairy.

Eliot Salt, who plays Terra, told RadioTimes.com and other press at the time: "I think it’s really important that we do see [Terra and Flora together] and, if we’re lucky enough to get a season 2, that’s my greatest hope."

Sure enough, when the show was renewed, Flora's introduction was one of the first plot points announced for the next set of episodes, with Chávez's casting announced in July 2021 as filming got underway in Ireland.

Reflecting on the controversy, she said: "It's very important to have representation on screen and it's good that it's happening, and that's what's important. We're doing the work and every step by step, we're going the long mile.

"Even looking back at the first season, I was on a different show. And so I wouldn't have been able to be on the first season if they did have her, so it's all a timing thing. And I think things really happen for a reason."

Fate: The Winx Saga season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 is released on 16th September. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

