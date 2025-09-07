After Kaoraku saves Rintaro from being harassed on the street, a friendship blooms between the two teens.

Following the show's premiere on Netflix, you may be wondering when new episodes will arrive. Here's everything we know about the release schedule for The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity!

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity release schedule: When are new episodes out?

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity premiered on Sunday 7th September 2025 on Netflix, with episodes 1 and 2 dropping on the same day. After that, we can expect new episodes to arrive weekly.

The show has already started airing in Japan, but if you're watching on Netflix in the US or UK, you can expect the release schedule to look like this:

Episodes 1 and 2 - "Rintaro and Kaoruko" and "Chidori and Kikyo" - Sunday 7th September

Episode 3 - "A Kind Person" - Sunday 14th September

Episode 4 - "Warmth of the Heart" - Sunday 21st September

Episode 5 - "Premonition of a New Beginning" - Sunday 28th September

Episode 6 - "Self-Loathing" / "I love you!" - Sunday 5th October

Episode 7 - "Coolest Guy Ever" - Sunday 12th October

Episode 8 - "The Meaning of These Feelings" - Sunday 19th October

Episode 9 - "Blond Hair and Pierced Ears" - Sunday 26th October

Episode 10 - Sunday 2nd November

Episode 11 - Sunday 9th November

Episode 12 - Sunday 16th November

Episode 13 - Sunday 23rd November

The gap between the original Japanese release and the overseas Netflix release is likely because Netflix's version is available in both subtitled and dubbed formats.

How many episodes will there be in The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity?

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity is expected to run for a total of 13 episodes in season 1.

The show hasn't yet been renewed for season 2, but since the original manga series ran for 18 volumes, we can definitely expect the adaptation to continue if it gets good ratings.

What is the plot of The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity?

Netflix's plot summary for the show reads as follows:

"This story unfolds in a particular town where two infamous schools are in constant dispute: Chidori High, a boys' school primarily attended by students with challenging academic records, and its neighbor, Kikyo Girls' High, known for its students hailing from wealthy and prestigious families.

"One day, Rintaro Tsumugi, a second-year student at Chidori with a fierce appearance but a gentle heart, is assisting at his family's patisserie when he meets a customer named Kaoruko Waguri. Rintaro cherishes his interactions with Kaoruko, as she doesn't judge him based on his looks. However, this serene connection is abruptly shaken when Rintaro discovers that Kaoruko is actually a student at Kikyo.

"This revelation sets the stage for their challenging journey, as they strive to overcome the societal barriers imposed by their schools and environment, seeking to carve out their own path."

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity is available to watch now on Netflix.

