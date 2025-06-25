Mashle: Magic and Muscles follows the story of protagonist Mash Burnedead, an individual who lives in a world where everyone and anyone has magic in their blood, except for Mash.

In order to try and live a peaceful life, Mash attends the Easton Magic Academy to prove to the world that muscles can beat magic.

A silly concept maybe, but it's one that has appealed to many viewers who love comedy with their action-fantasy.

Thankfully, we know that another sequel for the series is coming, confirmed via Crunchyroll and the animation studio behind the series, A-1 Pictures.

For those looking for more information on when exactly the next instalment for Mashle: Magic and Muscles could be released, read on for everything you need to know.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles potential season 3 release speculation

A release date for Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3 has not been confirmed yet, but we speculate that the sequel or new season will air sometime in late 2025 or early 2026.

We reason this due to the limited information revealed about Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3 since November 2024.

At the time of writing, we also don't know if the Mashle: Magic and Muscles sequel is season 3, or something else entirely, such as a movie or spin-off.

However, we reason that it's most likely season 3 simply because season 2 ended halfway through the manga, meaning that there's still a lot left to cover.

How many episodes would there be in a Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3 hasn’t yet had its number of episodes confirmed.

That said, given the previous two seasons had 12 episodes each, which is the usual number of episodes for an anime season, we see little reason to suspect less or more for the newest outing.

This is, of course, if the Mashle: Magic and Muscles sequel is season 3 and not a movie or spin-off.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

If, for whatever reason, the season does include fewer or more episodes, we’ll be sure to update this page to reflect that information, so make sure you check back regularly.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles potential season 3 cast

It's safe to assume that when Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3 comes around, it will largely feature the same cast as previous seasons.

Aleks Le (EN)/Chiaki Kobayashi (JP) as Mash Burnedead

Brian Anderson (EN)/Reiji Kawashima (JP) as Finn Ames

Anjali Kunapaneni (EN)/Reina Ueda (JP) as Lemon Irvine

Benjamin Diskin (EN)/Takuya Eguchi (JP) as Dot Barrett

Stephen Fu (EN)/Kaito Ishikawa (JP) as Lance Crown

David Lodge (EN)/Mughito (JP) as Wahlberg Baigan

As more information comes out about the newest season, such as additional cast members, we'll be sure to add to this list - so check back regularly to ensure you're up to date.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles potential season 3 plot: What could happen?

Season 2 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles revealed some incredible twists, particularly for our protagonist, Mash Burnedead.

Not only did his group of friends partake in the Divine Visionary Selection Exam, an event held by three magical schools to choose the best candidate for the Divine Visionary Program, but it was revealed that Mash's father was the series's big bad - Innocent Zero.

As you can probably tell, Mash isn't having the best time right now.

But with everything going on, what can we expect Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3 to cover? As of now, season 2 managed to adapt around 75 chapters in just 24 hours - leaving plenty of story to uncover in the sequel.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

With Innocent Zero finally making his move, we suspect that season 3 will have Mash go up against his father's many children, aka Mash's siblings.

Considering his siblings are all-mighty magic users, we'll be in for a real treat on how Mash and co tackle this challenge head-on.

Is there a trailer for a Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3?

There is a teaser trailer for Mashle: Magic and Muscles sequel.

As of writing, it is unclear whether the teaser is for season 3 or a movie/spin-off of Mashle: Magic and Muscles. You can watch the teaser for yourself below.

If a more official trailer for the third season is revealed, we will be sure to update this guide.

