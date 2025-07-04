The plot of Dan Da Dan revolves around the adventures of protagonist Momo, a psychic girl who is able to see ghosts and other supernatural entities, and Okarun, an alien-obsessed boy.

After an unfortunate bet that has them fighting against extraterrestrials and the paranormal, the two quickly become friends. Only, their lives are disrupted by forces beyond their control.

Dan Da Dan’s anime adaptation was well-received by fans, and an upcoming season 2 is on the way. So, for those looking to get an idea on what to expect, now’s the perfect time to catch up on the manga.

Which begs the question: where can you read the DanDaDan manga in the first place? Don’t fret; we’re here to guide you.

Can I read the Dan Da Dan manga series for free?

If you’re looking to access Dan Da Dan for free, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to hear that it is indeed possible.

To do so, you can access the manga via the app Manga Plus, where you’re able to access all of the chapters right from the very beginning.

However, there is a ‘but’ coming along. While you can access Dan Da Dan for free digitally, it is only the older chapters, and you’re only able to read through the chapter once before you’re asked to sign up for the subscription of Manga Plus.

Although the manga can be accessed digitally for free, it comes with a few limitations and restrictions that you should be aware of.

There is also VIZ, but like Manga Plus, you’re only able to access certain chapters for free before you’re forced to join and subscribe.

If there are other ways you can access the manga for free, then we’ll be sure to let you know – so make sure you check back regularly.

Dan Da Dan.

Where to buy the Dan Da Dan manga series

Physical copies of the Dan Da Dan manga aren’t available for free, which might be a deal-breaker for some.

But for those not deterred, we recommend checking your local bookseller’s manga collection or even your library if you want to try to read the manga for free. You also should check out storefronts like Waterstones and Amazon.

That said, the series isn’t entirely inaccessible to get into if you know where to look.

For one thing, you can subscribe to VIZ or Manga Plus in order to access the full library straight away. With digital, you don’t have to wait for physical volumes and can catch up with the Dan Da Dan story straight away.

Is the Dan Da Dan manga finished?

The Dan Da Dan manga is currently ongoing, which means that you’ve got plenty to jump into and talk about with others with each new chapter that releases.

At the time of writing, the series currently has 19 physical volumes and 197 chapters.

How many chapters does the Dan Da Dan manga have?

The Dan Da Dan manga series has 197 chapters overall. However, because it is an ongoing series, expect more as weeks and months pass.

Dan Da Dan. Crunchyroll

When are the new Dan Da Dan chapters out?

The Dan Da Dan manga appears to be updated twice a month.

Are there differences between the Dan Da Dan manga vs anime?

If you’re expecting picture-perfect accuracy between a manga and anime, you may be disappointed.

That said, there don't seem to be too many changes with the Dan Da Dan manga vs anime.

One change that may surprise readers and viewers alike is the shift in tone and execution between the two, with the anime taking itself a lot less seriously compared to the manga. Otherwise, the manga and anime are essentially the same.

