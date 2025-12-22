Dan Da Dan season 3 is officially on its way - but it's going to be a long time until it's on our screens.

A striking new key visual for the anime confirmed that season 3 will arrive in 2027. A specific release date has not yet been set.

It's going to be a long old wait for fans, after seasons 1 and 2 arrived in pretty quick succession in late 2024 and then in mid-2025. Hopefully the new instalment of the anime will be worth the wait!

While we don't yet have a synopsis for season 3, the anime will continue to adapt Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga, which has sold more than 12 million copies.

We'd potentially expect the show to continue with the Kaiju arc - although confirmation of this will come nearer the time.

The anime follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of mediums, who believes in ghosts, and her classmate Okarun, who believes in aliens.

After the pair become embroiled in an argument about their respective beliefs, Momo goes to explore an abandoned hospital and UFO hotspot while Okarun explores a haunted tunnel. The pair both find more than they expected, with supernatural adventures ensuing.

Season 2 delved into the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs, but there's a lot more to come from the beloved series.

The series' director, Fûga Yamashiro, previously teased that he does have ideas for season 3, telling ScreenRant: "There’s an arc coming up in Dan Da Dan that’s full of aliens and new characters. Luckily, it’s not in season 2!

"If I kept adding new colours for every new character, I’d run out of options really fast. But with this season, I’ve avoided that problem."

Dan Da Dan season 3 will be released in 2027. Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu.

