As a story of skill, secrets and noble family lineage, Berserk of Gluttony is set to tick all of the boxes for anime success. While we wait for episodes to start airing, here’s everything we know about the Berserk of Gluttony anime series so far.

Set to see us through Autumn and Winter, Berserk of Gluttony episodes will be airing from October 2023.

The series was announced in October 2022, though it wasn’t until March 2023 that key visuals began to be released.

Lead character Fate Graphite can be seen looming menacingly under dark clouds, wielding a sword while sporting a red laser beam eye.

No details on episodes have been revealed yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know.

Berserk of Gluttony cast

Though most details of Berserk of Gluttony are being kept under wraps, a few key cast names have already been revealed:

Fate Graphite - Ryota Ohsaka

Greed - Tomokazu Seki

Roxy Heart - Hisako Tōjō

Plans for an English dub of Berserk of Gluttony episodes have yet to be announced, but we can expect them to be available shortly after the original subtitled season starts to air.

Berserk of Gluttony plot

The story follows Fate Graphite, who is a gatekeeper currently working for a noble family. The family decide that he has a useless skill and he quickly gets humiliated because of it. While killing a bandit, Fate discovers he has Gluttony, which is a power that allows him to get stronger by absorbing other skills.

Not only does this increase his interest in killing, but this newfound discovery starts to change Fate’s standing in life. With more power he becomes more respected — but he takes this too far by exceeding his power limit. Fate’s personality begins to completely change, earning him the nickname of Berserk of Gluttony.

Berserk of Gluttony trailer

The official trailer for Berserk of Gluttony was released on 15th July 2023, filled with all the drama and anticipation that fans might expect.

In the teaser, Fate has his Gluttony skill activated and he tries to understand what’s happening to him while fighting off a scary-looking bunch of monsters.

Find out if you’re ready for the Berserk action by watching the trailer in full here:

Berserk of Gluttony will be released on Crunchyroll from October 2023. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

