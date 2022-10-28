The furniture restoration expert will be teamed up with auctioneer Christina Trevanion for The Travelling Auctioneers, which is set to air on BBC One.

The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk will be back on our screens soon with a brand new TV show.

The pair will be taking their mobile auction house and workshop around the UK, helping families to identify unwanted items that have the potential to command an impressive price at auction.

"I’m thrilled to be part of such an exciting new project," Will said when the show was announced.

"Hopefully between Christina and I, we can open up the worlds of restoration and auctions to a wider audience and show people some simple tips to get their prized possessions in pristine condition."

Here’s everything you need to know about Will Kirk, including where you might have spotted him on screen before.

Who is Will Kirk?

Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion on The Travelling Auctioneers. BBC

Will Kirk is best known for restoring furniture on The Repair Shop, the hit BBC show which sees members of the public bring prized possessions into the workshop to be fixed. He has been a regular presence on the show since it began in 2017.

Kirk is also an ambassador for the Heritage Crafts Association and leads a team of restorers at his workshop in South London, offering expertise in upholstery, wood carving and cabinet making, among other skills.

How old is Will Kirk?

The TV presenter and restoration expert was born on 14th May 1985, making him 37 years old.

What nationality is Will Kirk?

Will is British and is based in London, where he has his own restoration workshop. He previously studied graphic design at the University of the Arts in London, then went on to earn a BA in antique furniture restoration and conservation at London Metropolitan University.

What other TV shows is Will Kirk on?

Will Kirk on The Repair Shop. BBC

Kirk’s first TV appearance came in 2013 on Channel 4’s The French Connection, a series which followed Brits as they headed off to France to pick up some antiques before heading back to the UK and trying to sell them for a profit.

He went on to feature on BBC show What to Buy and Why, but his biggest TV role came when he joined The Repair Shop in 2017 as a furniture restorer.

He has since appeared on a celebrity edition of Strike It Lucky as part of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow alongside his Repair Shop co-star Jay Blades, and last year appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

He didn’t last long in the star-studded cooking competition, leaving on the first day.

Kirk also appears on BBC One’s Morning Live, giving viewers advice on their DIY projects.

Is Will Kirk on Instagram?

You can follow him on Instagram with the handle @willkirkrestoration, where he posts about his latest TV projects, shares pictures of impressive restorations from The Repair Shop and also gives fans a glimpse into his life when the cameras aren’t rolling, posting sweet photos with his wife and baby daughter.

Is Will Kirk on Twitter?

The star is a little less active on Twitter, but you can follow him on @W_K_Restoration for updates on his TV shows.

The Travelling Auctioneers starts on Monday 31st October at 4:30pm on BBC One.

