Alesha released her debut album, Fired Up, not too long afterwards and she’s made a name for herself as a solo musician with hit songs and albums ever since then.

The 38-year-old took part in Strictly Come Dancing for series five in 2007 and went on to win the glitter disco ball with her partner Matthew Cutler. To this day, she can boast the highest average score of any contestant in the show at an impressive 36.5/40.

She turned from contestant to judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009 before leaving in 2012 to judge Britain’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and David Walliams.

Her love of music has never waned and she has her own record label, Precious Stone Records. Additionally, she acts the part and looks the part, having collaborated with Manchester-based clothing company Little Black Dress to design two collections.

She juggles her time between work and family life and has a daughter called Azura Sienna with her partner, former backing dancer Azuka Ononye.

All of this and we haven’t even mentioned her very distinctive laugh…we’ll leave that one for you to find out.

Dance Dance Dance airs on ITV at 6.30pm on Sundays