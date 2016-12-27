As we shiver through wintery December, tonight the TV transported us to warmer climes as the Real Marigold Hotel gang explored the world's top retirement locations. Not bad for a Christmas holiday, eh?

The two-part Christmas special sees four of the original travellers – Miriam Margolyes, Wayne Sleep, Rosemary Shrager and Bobby George – take in the sunny sands of Florida plus a trip to Japan, home to one of the world's largest ageing populations.