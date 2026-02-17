Solo artist Look Mum No Computer has been confirmed as the United Kingdom's entry at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The British YouTuber and live electronics performer and composer – real name Sam Battle – is a self-proclaimed Eurovision fan based in Kent who first rose to prominence in 2014 the frontman of the indie rock band ZIBRA.

He performed with the band at Glastonbury in 2015 for BBC Introducing and has since gone on to launch a solo career which has seen him play across the UK and Europe, recently returning from a nationwide tour across Germany.

"I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey," Battle said in a statement. "I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour that I am taking very seriously.

"I’ve been working a long-time creating, writing, and producing my own visions from scratch, and documenting my process. I will be bringing every ounce of my creativity to my performances, and I can't wait for everyone to hear and see what we’ve created. I hope Eurovision is ready to get synthesised!"

Look Mum No Computer. BBC

Look Mum No Computer is also a popular content creator, and since launching his YouTube channel in 2016, he has amassed over 85 million views and 1.4 million subscribers and followers across social media.

He was chosen as the UK's representative following a search led by UK Eurovision project director and music industry figure David May, alongside Andrew Cartmell, executive producer of BBC Studios North and head of delegation for the UK..

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC commented: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Look Mum No Computer representing the UK at Eurovision in Vienna in 2026. His bold vision, unique sound and electric performance style make him a truly unforgettable artist.

"Look Mum No Computer embodies everything the UK wants to celebrate on the Eurovision stage – creativity, ambition, and a distinctly British wit. I am sure he will make us all proud on the international stage in May."

Suzy Lamb, managing director at BBC Studios Entertainment, added: "We are incredibly excited that Look Mum No Computer will represent the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. He is a genuinely original artist whose creativity and enormous love for Eurovision perfectly capture the spirit of the competition.

"Our team at BBC Studios worked to find something very different musically and Look Mum No Computer really stood out. From his innovative approach to music-making to the strong connection he has built with audiences online, he brings a unique energy to his performances that we can’t wait for Eurovision fans around the world to experience in May."

Look Mum No Computer. BBC

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna, Austria in May, following JJ's victory at last year's final in Basel, Switzerland.

There will be a number of countries boycotting the contest this year after the decision to allow Israel to compete.

There had been calls from multiple participating nations for Israel to be banned from next year's contest due to the ongoing war in Gaza. But in December 2025, the European Broadcasting Union declined to expel the country from competing in the 2026 contest.

At the time of reporting, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland have confirmed they will not be taking part in Eurovision.

In response to the multiple boycotts, the BBC said in a statement: "We support the collective decision made by members of the EBU. This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive."

Eurovision 2026's grand final takes place on Saturday 16 May with coverage across the BBC.

