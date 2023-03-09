Appearing in the episode entitled You Can't Fix Ugly – which was taken from a line that Jackson said about himself in the show – viewers followed Jackson's heartwarming makeover journey with hosts Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski.

Tom Jackson, a fan-favourite star of the first episode of Netflix 's rebooted Queer Eye, has died aged 63.

The episode followed the "lonely dump-truck driver with a big ol' heart" as he went from "ugly to unbelievable and learns how to reverse years of bad habits". His episode also shone a light on living with lupus and even featured a special reunion date at the end of the episode with his ex-wife.

Announcing the sad news of his passing on the show's official social media accounts, Queer Eye's post read: "It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson."

Cast member Tan France posted an Instagram comment saying “such incredibly sad news”, while Bobby Berk shared: "RIP Tom. Having a Redneck Margarita in your honour".

Jackson died on Friday 3rd March after a battle with gland cancer, specifically metastatic adenocarcinoma, as outlined in his obituary.

The obituary also says: "Tom absolutely loved being a Papaw to his two grandsons who were his pride and joy. A highlight of Tom's life was being cast on the Netflix show, Queer Eye. He enjoyed the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen!"

It also stated that in lieu of flowers, his family recommends watching Queer Eye season 1 episode 1 in honour of Jackson, and to tell others about his episode.