Two months ago, The Sun reported that Wonnacott had been suspended after a 'bust-up' with producers, but the BBC says he will continue to work on programmes, including Antiques Road Trip.

“We would like to thank Tim Wonnacott for his dedication to Bargain Hunt over the last 12 years and for the great expertise that he has brought to the show in that time," the BBC said in a statement.

"Bargain Hunt will be moving in a new direction next year utilising a team of experts who present a number of shows each. Tim continues to work with the BBC on Antiques Road Trip.”

Wonnacott, who was also a contestant on 2014's Strictly Come Dancing, said in the same statement that he had "thoroughly enjoyed" his time presenting "roughly 1200 programmes hunting out bargains with the contestants."

He added: "Alongside continuing to voice Antiques Road Trip for the BBC, I look forward to developing new programme ideas.”