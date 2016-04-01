This Morning agony aunt Denise Robertson dies aged 83
There will be a full tribute to Robertson on today's programme
This Morning's resident agony aunt Denise Robertson has died aged 83, the show has announced.
Robertson had been with the programme for 28 years, since it launched in 1988. She announced in February that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, saying in a post on This Morning's Facebook page "I don't plan to give up without a fight".
This Morning tweeted the sad news on Friday, adding that it would be paying tribute to Robertson on today's edition of the show.
This Morning hosts tweeted their sadness at the news, with Phillip Schofield saying he was "heartbroken" and Rochelle Humes calling Robertson "a truly amazing, strong, kind and thoughtful lady who will be terribly missed".
Rylan Clark-Neal, who will co-host today's show, said "She'll always be the only woman for me".