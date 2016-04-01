This Morning tweeted the sad news on Friday, adding that it would be paying tribute to Robertson on today's edition of the show.

This Morning hosts tweeted their sadness at the news, with Phillip Schofield saying he was "heartbroken" and Rochelle Humes calling Robertson "a truly amazing, strong, kind and thoughtful lady who will be terribly missed".

Advertisement

Rylan Clark-Neal, who will co-host today's show, said "She'll always be the only woman for me".