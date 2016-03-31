"Ronnie had a great sense of silliness, which I responded to. He could do the serious stuff as well, but there was a lovely sort of mischief. His eyes twinkled and he'd have a go at it. He was absolutely delightful to play with, and against, and do material with – and also just a good friend too.

"He was never one of those perfomers who got tired or world weary, he always seemed to be enjoying what he was doing. The people he worked with felt that, it was an infectious feeling of enjoyment and fun."

Cryer met his wife and Corbett on the same day and once told the Daily Mail the couple counted him as "one of our oldest friends.

"I always say I tossed a coin and married her — nothing personal, Ron."

