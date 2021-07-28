The Mash Report to be revived as Late Night Mash on Dave after BBC cancellation
The show's original creative team will reunite for the new incarnation.
The Mash Report is returning for a brand new series on Dave under the new title Late Night Mash, following its cancellation by the BBC earlier this year.
Comedian Nish Kumar will return to host the topical news parody, with Rachel Parris, Ellie Taylor, Geoff Norcott and Steve N Allen also coming back to serve as its various correspondents.
Produced in collaboration with satirical website The Daily Mash, the show debuted on BBC Two in 2017 and ran for four series, before the BBC pulled the plug in March.
In a statement released at the time, the broadcaster said: “We are very proud of The Mash Report but, in order to make room for new comedy shows, we sometimes have to make difficult decisions and it won’t be returning.”
In the months that followed, many fans have taken to social media calling for Dave to rescue the show from cancellation, with the channel spotlighting some of their comments in an announcement video shared to Twitter this morning.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xR1lbUJDCB— Dave (@davechannel) July 28, 2021
The first series of Late Night Mash will be comprised of eight original episodes as well as a best bits compilation, which will begin airing on Dave this autumn.
Nish Kumar said: “Mash is rising from the dead. I’m not saying I’m Jesus, I just look more like him than most images would have you believe.”
Cherie Cunningham, Channel Director for Dave, added: “Dave viewers love nothing more than the quick wit of the best comedians in the country and I know the topical nature of this show will really resonate as we watch Nish and the team grapple with the latest sensations, headlines and online chatter.”
Late Night Mash premieres on Dave this autumn. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.