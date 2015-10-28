Presenter Savage posted a farewell message on Twitter, along with a first look at some of the final stunts planned.

It's safe to say they're going out with a bang.

From cars suspended by cranes to exploding mail trucks, there's more than a whiff of Top Gear about the whole thing. Then again, MythBusters has always burned its own trail, four wheels or not.

Star of the show in the trailer above is a cement truck, shown at the start and end of the clip. The MythBusters' first encounter with one of these in 2005 resulted in their biggest ever explosion, an obliterated truck and a decimated slow-mo cam.

Clearly they want to go even bigger this time round.

He added that when he realised this would be the final season he "genuinely was grief-stricken, semi-depressed", but admitted revealing the end was nigh had proved "cathartic".

It also means they've had plenty of time to think about how to go out with a bang.

"We have just completed perhaps one of the most insane stunts I have ever participated in in my entire life," teased Savage.

After 14 years and 2950 explosive experiments, that's quite a claim.