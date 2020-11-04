The report suggests that ITV hopes the series will be on the air before long, with the show set to broadcast in a primetime slot on the main ITV channel.

ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com, .

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new show would join an extensive list of quiz shows already broadcast on ITV – including The Chase, Tipping Point, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and Tenable.

More like this

Sinha is already a very familiar face for ITV quiz show viewers, having appeared as one of the resident experts on The Chase since 2011 – going by the nickname 'The Sinnerman'.

He also took part in spin-off Beat the Chasers, which saw contestants pit their wits against Sinha and his fellow Chasers Shaun Wallace ('the Dark Destroyer'), Mark Labbett ('the Beast'), Anne Hegerty ('The Governess') and Jenny Ryan ('The Vixen').

In May, Hegerty told RadioTimes.com that Beat the Chasers would be returning for a second series.

“We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous," she said. "I’m very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began – we filmed in late January and early February so it’s brilliant we got it in."

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.