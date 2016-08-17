X Factor start date confirmed – AND there's a new Girls Aloud-themed trailer
Things are looking set to "heat up" in the new series
Published: Wednesday, 17 August 2016 at 0:22 pm
The X Factor returns to ITV on Saturday 27th August 2016 at 8pm, and if the new trailer is anything to go by, it looks set to be as weird and wonderful as ever.
The promo features a mash-up with clips from the brand new series and this year’s judges singing along to the Girls Aloud classic Something Kinda Oooh.
Judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and host Dermot O’Leary all join in, and it also shows an exclusive glimpse of this year’s auditions – in the rooms, you know, like the old days.
The X Factor will also be on ITV on Sunday 28th August at 8pm
