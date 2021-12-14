Ant and Dec pay tribute to BGT magician David Watson after his death aged 62

Ant and Dec have paid tribute to a former Britain’s Got Talent contestant who passed away aged 62.

The magician appeared on the ITV show a record 12 times, after first taking part in 2008.

BGT shared the news via their Twitter account, saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of David J. Watson. David was a much-loved part of BGT, bringing fun and heart to the show year after year. We send our condolences to all his friends and family.”

Ant and Dec added: “So sorry to hear this. We looked forward to seeing David every year and enjoy what he would create for us. All of us at #BGT will miss him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Amanda Holden, a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, took to Instagram to share her tribute to the contestant.

She wrote: “So sad to hear that David Watson has passed away. He was always up for a laugh and such a good sport on BGT. We will miss him.”

News emerged of David Watson’s death on The Sun this morning (14th December).

Watson first appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2008 as an impressionist. He pretended to be Tony Blair, William Hague and David Blunkett, unfortunately not making it through to the second round.

He returned two years later in season four, this time donning his magician’s hat. He then appeared on every series up until season 14 – the most recent – in 2020.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News in August 2021, Watson said: “My first ever audition was back in 2007, but I never got through. A lot of people think the first time you get on TV is your first audition, but you’ve got to pass another audition before you can even get to perform for the judges.”

He continued: “I just love being on the show. To be on TV is very good because I get recognised in the Trafford Centre and people ask me for a selfie – I feel pretty honoured about it.

“Ant and Dec are always pleased to have me back and I used to get on very well with Stephen Mulhern before they stopped doing Britain’s Got More Talent.”

