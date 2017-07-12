Could it be that the Strictly panellist was just meeting the athlete to congratulate Konta’s outstanding win? Or could, as should be completely obvious, Bussell be scouting for dancing amateurs with promising footwork to appear on the upcoming series?

Did Darcey bring along Ellie Goulding – who performed on the Strictly 2015 final – to encourage Konta to sign up? The plot thickens...

And if that wasn't enough to set Strictly tongues, Bussell was pictured watching the match with 2004 Strictly celebrity Denise Lewis and newsreader Fiona Bruce, who admitted in 2013 she's frequently turned down the chance to appear on the show. Coincidence? (Yes. Almost certainly.)

We can only assume with absolute certainty that, yes, the three celebrated Konta's historic victory for women's tennis with talks of rhinestones and samba. Perfect conversation to hype her up for another sporting achievement.