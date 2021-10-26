Strictly’s Judi Love gives update on health after missing show due to COVID
The Loose Women star said she'd had a "rough couple of days."
Published:
Judi Love was the latest celeb to sit out an episode of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing last weekend after she tested positive for COVID.
And it looks like it will be touch and go as to whether she will be able to return to the dancefloor this week, with the Loose Women star claiming she’s had a “rough couple of days” fighting the virus.
Updating fans about her condition during an Instagram Live video, Love said, “I don’t even know what day it is. Some kind of motivation day.
“I just want to say to you guys, Rona is real. I give thanks that I was doing a little exercise and dancing thing. I feel like I’m handling it much better than I would have had if I hadn’t been doing a little exercise and a little sweat.”
She added that she had tried, “all the West Indian recipes and remedies” to help improve her condition but said that she was still unable to smell or taste.
“I mean, I can’t even smell myself and I know some of you need to smell yourself. I just want to say to you, I’m here,” she continued.
“It’s been a rough couple of days and it’s really about for you to get your health in order. Health is wealth, and I’m not just talking about catching that cheque. I just mean having that health so you can live at your optimum.”
And she also said that she was still feeling exhausted, claiming that “Rona has got me sleeping out here like someone with no ambition” and “Rona has got you coughing so hard you’re begging for a sponsorship from Tena Ladies!”
If Love is unable to recover in time for Saturday’s show, then there’s a risk that she and her professional partner Graziano would have to leave the show, although there has been no confirmation of this so far.
This year’s series has already seen comedian and actor Robert Webb pull out due to a heart condition, while McFly’s Tom Flecther and rugby star Ugo Monye both missed episodes due to COVID and a back injury respectively